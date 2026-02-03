Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Eighth loss in last 11 starts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky made 15 saves in a 5-3 loss to Buffalo on Monday.
Florida is in trouble right now -- it's 10 points behind Buffalo for the first wildd card spot, and nine points behind Boston for the second one. Bobrovsky has lost three straight, five of his last six, and eight of his last 11 start (3-8-0). He can use some rest and fast -- the Olympic break will hopefully give him the R&R he needs.
