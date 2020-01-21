Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Escapes with win Monday

Bobrovsky allowed four goals on 33 shots in a 5-4 win over the Wild on Monday.

Bobrovsky let three separate one-goal leads slip away in the game, but Noel Acciari's tally with six seconds left in the third period didn't afford the Russian the time to make another mistake. It's his third straight win, and he's now 18-12-4 with a 3.25 GAA and an .897 save percentage in 36 games. It'll likely be Samuel Montembeault who starts Tuesday's game in Chicago.