Bobrovsky stopped 38 of 39 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

The Oilers provided plenty of tests for Bobrovsky, but he stopped everything aside from a Zach Hyman marker in the second period. Bobrovsky also picked up a power-play helper on Sam Bennett's tally -- the assist was Bobrovsky's first point since he joined Florida in 2019-20. The 35-year-old netminder improved to 14-8-1 with a 2.49 GAA and a .911 save percentage through 23 outings. He's won five of his last seven contests and will likely start again Monday in Calgary to end the Panthers' five-game road trip.