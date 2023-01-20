Bobrovsky left Thursday's game just 2:01 into the contest because of what's believed to be an injury, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky didn't face a shot before exiting the game. The 34-year-old entered the contest with a 12-13-2 record, 3.25 GAA and .897 save percentage in 29 contests this season. Alex Lyon took his place in net. With Spencer Knight (undisclosed) unavailable, Lyon could be leaned on if Bobrovsky is out for any extended period of time.