Bobrovsky was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod at home versus the Oilers.

Bobrovsky has only conceded more than two goals in one of his last seven outings, posting a 5-2-0 record and 1.74 GAA along the way. With Spencer Knight having secured wins in three straight games, the veteran Bobrovsky could get some extra time off down the stretch to keep him ready for another deep postseason run.