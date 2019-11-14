Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected in net against Jets
Bobrovsky was the first netminder off the ice at Thursday's morning skate, George Richards of The Athletic reports, which indicates he will be in the crease versus Winnipeg.
Bobrovsky was shelled by the Bruins on Tuesday to the tune of four goals on 23 shots. The Russian was given the hook and replaced by Samuel Montembeault, who helped engineer a comeback win. In 15 appearances this season, Bobrovsky conceded four or more goals on seven occasions -- not exactly the type of performance the club was looking for after giving him a massive seven-year, $70 million contract in the offseason.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Gets hook in Boston•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes versus Bruins•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bounce back not enough•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Islanders•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Can't get comfortable down south•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: In goal against Washington•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.