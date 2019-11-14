Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected in net against Jets

Bobrovsky was the first netminder off the ice at Thursday's morning skate, George Richards of The Athletic reports, which indicates he will be in the crease versus Winnipeg.

Bobrovsky was shelled by the Bruins on Tuesday to the tune of four goals on 23 shots. The Russian was given the hook and replaced by Samuel Montembeault, who helped engineer a comeback win. In 15 appearances this season, Bobrovsky conceded four or more goals on seven occasions -- not exactly the type of performance the club was looking for after giving him a massive seven-year, $70 million contract in the offseason.