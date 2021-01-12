When asked about whether he plans on rotating Chris Driedger and Samuel Montembeault in Bobrovsky's (undisclosed) absence, coach Joel Quenneville said "Hopefully it's not long, we'll see how many games that is," David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

The Panthers have yet to release any information regarding why Bobrovsky has yet to take the ice during training camp or when he might be ready to return, but Quenneville's comments all but confirm the 32-year-old netminder likely won't be ready when Florida's season gets underway Sunday against Chicago. If that ends up coming to fruition, Driedger will begin the campaign as the Panthers' No. 1 netminder with Montembeault serving as his backup.