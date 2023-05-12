Bobrovsky will guard the road net in Game 5 against Toronto on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky saw his six-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday, but he still stopped 23 of 25 shots in that 2-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. He's 6-2 with a 3.00 GAA and a .910 save percentage in nine postseason outings this year. Toronto has averaged 3.10 goals per game in the 2023 playoffs.