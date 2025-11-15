Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Expected to start Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky is set to start at home against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over Vegas in his last start Monday. He's 8-4-0 with a 2.68 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 12 outings this year. Tampa Bay has been a challenging adversary since Oct. 25, going 7-2-0 while averaging 3.44 goals per game across its past nine games.