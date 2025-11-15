Bobrovsky is set to start at home against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 32 shots en route to a 3-2 victory over Vegas in his last start Monday. He's 8-4-0 with a 2.68 GAA and an .893 save percentage in 12 outings this year. Tampa Bay has been a challenging adversary since Oct. 25, going 7-2-0 while averaging 3.44 goals per game across its past nine games.