Bobrovsky is set to start in Saturday's road tilt versus San Jose.

Bobrovsky has a 19-11-2 record, 2.83 GAA and .897 save percentage in 32 outings in 2024-25. He stopped 28 of 30 shots en route to a 5-2 win over Anaheim in his last start Tuesday. The Sharks are tied for 29th in goals per game with 2.65.