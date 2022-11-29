Bobrovsky is expected to get the starting nod in Calgary on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.
With Knight facing the Oilers on Monday, Bobrovsky should start the second half of Florida's back-to-back in western Canada. The veteran netminder has been tagged with nine goals on just 34 shots in his last two appearances and Monday will be the third straight game he's watched from the bench. Bobrovsky is sporting a disappointing 3.62 GAA and .888 save percentage through 11 games this season.
