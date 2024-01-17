Bobrovsky is expected to start at home against Detroit on Wednesday.

Bobrovsky will look to get back into the win column after stopping 18 of 21 shots in a 4-1 loss to New Jersey on Saturday. The Red Wings are a difficult opponent, though. They have won five of their last six games and rank fourth offensively this year with 3.56 goals per game. Bobrovsky has a 21-10-1 record, 2.45 GAA and .911 save percentage in 32 appearances in 2023-24.