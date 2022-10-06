Bobrovsky is expected to man the home net Thursday against Tampa, according to David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Bobrovsky is expected to face Andrei Vasilevskiy in a preseason matchup. Both goalies led the NHL in wins last season with 39, with Bobrovsky managing a 2.67 GAA and a .913 save percentage. Bobrovsky likely will not play in as many games this season as backup, and Panthers goalie of the future, Spencer Knight, is expected to see action in 30-35 games.