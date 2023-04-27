Bobrovsky made 44 saves Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime Game 5 win over the Bruins.

Bobrovsky had struggled in this series after watching Alex Lyon start the first three games, but the two-time Vezina Trophy winner put forth a vintage performance in this one. Boston erased a trio of one-goal Florida leads, but Bobrovsky did all he could to keep his team from falling behind at any point, as he finished with more than twice as many saves as Linus Ullmark. After this performance, Bobrovsky will almost certainly get the nod for Game 6 at home Friday as the Panthers look to stave off elimination again.