Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 4-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday.
Bobrovsky surrendered a shorthanded goal to Alex Kerfoot early in the third period, but that stood as his only blemish. The 35-year-old goaltender has won his last four starts while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He's been having a strong campaign overall with an 18-9-1 record, 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage through 28 outings. Bobrovsky will likely be in net again Thursday as he looks to continue his winning streak on the road versus Vegas.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Coyotes•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Hangs on for third straight win•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Rangers•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Climbing league-wide goalie ranks•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Guarding road net Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Solid in Saturday's win•