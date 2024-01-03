Bobrovsky stopped 21 of 22 shots in a 4-1 win over Arizona on Tuesday.

Bobrovsky surrendered a shorthanded goal to Alex Kerfoot early in the third period, but that stood as his only blemish. The 35-year-old goaltender has won his last four starts while posting a 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage. He's been having a strong campaign overall with an 18-9-1 record, 2.44 GAA and .912 save percentage through 28 outings. Bobrovsky will likely be in net again Thursday as he looks to continue his winning streak on the road versus Vegas.