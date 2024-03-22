Bobrovsky stopped 34 of 37 shots in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Predators.

It was a solid bounce-back performance from Bobrovsky after he allowed four goals on just 15 shots in his last outing Saturday against Tampa Bay. However, Florida couldn't crack Kevin Lankinen on the other end, as Bobrovsky was stuck with his third straight loss. The 35-year-old netminder falls to 32-15-2 with a .916 save percentage and 2.37 GAA this season. Bobrovsky will look to get back in the win column in his next start, liking to come on the road Saturday versus the Rangers.