Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Colorado on Saturday, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky has won his last three games in a row, stopping 87 of 93 shots (,935 save percentage. Overall, Bobrovsky is 22-6-5 with a 2.42 GAA and a .921 save percentage this season. He has a tough matchup as the Avalanche average 3.73 goals per game, tops in the NHL.