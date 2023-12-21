Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus St. Louis on Thursday, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Bobrovsky was outstanding Saturday, stopping 38 shots in a 5-1 win over Edmonton, snapping a two-game losing streak. Bobrovsky is 14-8-1 with a pair of shutouts this season. He has a 2.49 GAA and .911 save percentage, making him a top-15 goaltender in the NHL this season. The Blues are averaging 30.5 shots per game, 16th in the NHL.