Bobrovsky will be in the visiting crease versus Washington on Thursday,

Bobrovsky has turned his season around of late, as he has gone 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, giving up 16 goals on 248 shots. The recent hot streak has improved his record to 15-14-2 with a 3.05 GAA and .905 save percentage. Bobrovsky will face the Capitals, who are 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.04 goals per game, but will be missing their top scorer, Alex Ovechkin, who is back in Russia after the death of his father.