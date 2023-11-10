Per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Carolina on Friday.

Bobrovsky has won three straight games, giving him a 6-3-1 record to go with a 2.71 GAA and .904 save percentage. Bobrovsky will take on the Hurricanes, who have found the back of the net 45 times in 13 contests, tied for ninth-best in the NHL.