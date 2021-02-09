Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Tuesday's home game versus the Red Wings, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start Thursday against the Predators, surrendering six goals on 41 shots en route to an overtime loss. The veteran backstop will attempt to bounce back and pick up his fourth win of the season in a favorable home matchup with a Detroit team that's 1-5-1 on the road this year.