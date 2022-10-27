Bobrovsky will defend the road net against Philadelphia on Thursday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Bobrovsky enters action Thursday with a 2-2-1 record to go with a 2.85 GAA and a .908 save percentage. He is coming off a loss to the Blackhawks as he gave up three goals on only 21 shots. The Flyers enter the game as one of the NHL's biggest surprises in the early going, as they are 4-2-0 under John Tortorella. They have been playing strong defensively, giving up only 14 goals while scoring 17.