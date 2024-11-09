Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky has won his last four starts. He is 7-2-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Spencer Knight could get a few more starts soon because the Panthers do not want to overwork the 36-year-old Bobrovsky in the regular season. Philadelphia has posted only 2.50 goals per game this campaign.