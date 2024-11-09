Share Video

Link copied!

Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus Philadelphia on Saturday, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Bobrovsky has won his last four starts. He is 7-2-1 with a 2.97 GAA and an .891 save percentage. Spencer Knight could get a few more starts soon because the Panthers do not want to overwork the 36-year-old Bobrovsky in the regular season. Philadelphia has posted only 2.50 goals per game this campaign.

More News