Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Wednesday's home game versus the Philadelphia, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start Monday against the Bruins, surrendering four goals on 33 shots en route to a 5-3 defeat. The 34-year-old netminder will try to bounce back and secure his second win of the season in a home matchup with a Flyers team that's gotten off to a surprising 3-0-0 start this year.