Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Saturday's home game versus Carolina.
Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Thursday against the Stars, stopping 37 of 39 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to secure his seventh victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping Hurricanes team that's lost three straight games.
More News
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Stars against Stars•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Starting against Stars•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Decent but Jekyll and Hyde too much•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Bad night against Bolts•
-
Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Taking on Tampa Bay•