Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus Carolina.

Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Monday against the Blue Jackets, stopping 34 of 36 shots en route to a 4-2 win. The 32-year-old netminder will attempt to secure his 18th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a hot Hurricanes team that's gone 3-0-1 in its last four games.