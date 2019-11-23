Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Hurricanes
Bobrovsky will be between the pipes for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Going up against the Hurricanes, winners of four of their last five games, Bobrovsky will be looking for a fourth straight win. Florida's netminder owns an 11-10-0 record in 21 career games versus Carolina, but Bobrovsky lost his only meeting with the Canes this season.
