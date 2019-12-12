Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Islanders

Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Thursday's home clash with the Islanders, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky has been razor sharp recently, picking up two wins in his last three starts while posting an impressive 1.35 GAA and .965 save percentage over that stretch. The 31-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with an Islanders club that's averaging 2.50 goals per game on the road this campaign, 21st in the NHL.