Bobrovsky will get the starting nod at home against Seattle on Sunday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky coughed up four goals on 38 shots against the Lightning in his last outing and he's now allowed at least four goals in four of his last five starts. He's 5-7-1 with a 3.55 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 15 appearances this season. He's been better at home, though, going 3-0-1 with a 2.98 GAA.