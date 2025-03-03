Now Playing

Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Monday.

Bobrovsky has won three of his last four outings, stopping 93 of 99 shots. He has a 25-13-2 record with three shutouts, a 2.59 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. Tampa Bay ranks second in the league with 3.56 goals per game, and the team is riding an eight-game winning streak.

