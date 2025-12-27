Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against Tampa Bay on Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky has won his last six outings while stopping 136 of the 152 shots he has faced. He has a 16-8-1 record this season with three shutouts, a 2.78 GAA and an .889 save percentage through 25 appearances. Tampa Bay is tied for sixth in the league with 3.25 goals per game this campaign.