Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus Tampa Bay.
Bobrovsky was sharp in his last start Tuesday versus Detroit, stopping 31 of 32 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 victory. He'll attempt to pick up his fifth win of the season in a tough home matchup with a red-hot Lightning team that's won six straight games.
