Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Blueshirts

Bobrovsky is the confirmed home starter for Saturday's matchup against the Rangers, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky's struggles in Florida continue, as he's put together just one win in November and posted an .894 save percentage over five appearances. There seems to be no fear that Bobrovsky will come around eventually, but every dud he produces adds to the doubt. The Rangers are a tall task for Bobrovsky to conquer, too, as they've registered 3.35 goals per game and a respectable 21.7 power-play percentage.