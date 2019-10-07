Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Carolina

Bobrovsky will tend the home twine in Tuesday's game versus the Hurricanes, David Work of WPLG Local 10 News reports.

Bobrovsky struggled in the season opener against the Lightning as he allowed four goals on 29 shots. However, he put that behind him and beat the Lightning two nights later by stopping 32 of 35 shots. Bobrovsky will have another tough matchup against the Canes, who have won three straight games out of the gate and scored 11 goals -- four on the power play -- in the process.