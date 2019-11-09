Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing off against Islanders

Bobrovsky will tend the road twine for Saturday's matchup against the Islanders, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Bobrovsky has been off to start the year, as he sports a putrid .878 save percentage and 3.50 GAA. Luckily, his offensive support has bailed him out to the tune of a respectable 6-2-4 record. He may not be as fortunate in this outing, however, as the Islanders lead the league with a 2.27 GAA on the season. Their offense sits in the middle of the pack, though, so Bobrovsky has an opportunity to get right against the conference foe.

