Bobrovsky will be in the road crease versus Nashville on Saturday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bobrovsky has won four of his last five starts, including a 6-3 victory over Washington on Thursday. He has turned his season around after a mediocre start, as he is 16-14-2 with a 3.05 GAA and .905 save percentage. Bobrovsky will face the Predators, who are 26th in NHL scoring, averaging 2.69 goals per contest.