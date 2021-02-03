Bobrovsky will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game versus the Predators, yo reports.

Bobrovsky had his best game of the season in his last start Saturday against Detroit, stopping 25 of 27 shots en route to a 3-2 victory. The 32-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his fourth win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Predators squad that's averaging just 1.75 goals per game on the road this year, 29th in the NHL.