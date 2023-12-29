Bobrovsky will defend the home crease versus the Rangers on Friday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Bobrovsky is having a stellar season, going 16-9-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .911 save percentage. He has won his last two starts, defeating Vegas and Tampa Bay, while allowing only four goals on 54 shots. He has another tough matchup as the Rangers are first in the NHL standings and have averaged 3.39 goals per game.