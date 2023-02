Bobrovsky will be between the home pipes against Buffalo on Friday, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

This will be Bobrovsky's eighth start in the last nine games, as he is 5-2-0, stopping 202 of 219 shots in the seven contests. That gives Bobrovsky a 17-15-2 record, with a 3.12 GAA and .902 save percentage. He will face the Sabres, who are third in NHL scoring, with 210 goals in 56 games this season.