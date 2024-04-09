Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease versus Ottawa on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bobrovsky wasn't great in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, surrendering three goals on just 29 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Senators squad that's 14-16-8 on the road this year.