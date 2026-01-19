Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Sharks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Monday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bobrovsky allowed nine goals on 35 shots in Friday's 9-1 blowout loss to Carolina. He has a 19-13-1 record with a 3.09 GAA, an .875 save percentage and three shutouts across 33 appearances this season. San Jose sits 16th in the league with 3.11 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.
