Bobrovsky will patrol the home crease against San Jose on Monday, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bobrovsky allowed nine goals on 35 shots in Friday's 9-1 blowout loss to Carolina. He has a 19-13-1 record with a 3.09 GAA, an .875 save percentage and three shutouts across 33 appearances this season. San Jose sits 16th in the league with 3.11 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.