Bobrovsky will get the home crease versus San Jose on Thursday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bobrovsky was great in his last start, stopping 32 shots in a 7-1 win over cross-state rival Tampa Bay. Bobrovsky has struggled through most of the season, but has played better of late as he is 13-13-2 with a 3.17 GAA and .900 save percentage. He will face the Sharks, who are 19th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.08 goals per game.