Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Facing Vancouver
Bobrovsky will patrol the crease during Thursday's home clash with the Canucks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Bobrovsky had another rough outing in his last start, surrendering three goals on just seven shots before being pulled in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 loss to Buffalo. The veteran backstop will try to bounce back in a difficult home matchup with a streaking Vancouver team that's won seven of its last eight games.
