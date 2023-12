Bobrovsky will protect the home net Saturday against Vegas, according to Doug Plagens of the Panthers' Radio Network.

Bobrovsky has lost three of his past four outings, surrendering 11 goals on 101 shots over that span. In 24 appearances this season, he has posted a 14-9-1 record with two shutouts, a 2.52 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Vegas is tied for ninth in the league with 3.41 goals per contest this campaign.