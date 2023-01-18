Bobrovsky made 32 saves in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.
The Panthers handed the netminder a 4-2 lead early in the second period, but the Florida offense fell quiet after that while Bobrovsky gave up a bad-angle goal to Auston Matthews with just three seconds left in the middle frame to kick-start Toronto's rally. The 34-year-old's started five straight games for the Panthers, going 3-2-0 while allowing 16 goals on 167 shots for a .904 save percentage, but as long as Spencer Knight (undisclosed) is on the shelf, Bobrovsky should continue to see a heavy workload.
