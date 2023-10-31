Bobrovsky allowed three goals on 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins on Monday.

After blanking the Bruins in the first period, Bobrovsky allowed a goal in each of the final two frames before surrendering the game-winner to Pavel Zacha in overtime. It was a tough outing for the 35-year-old netminder, who'd gone 3-1-0 with a .920 save percentage in his previous four starts. Bobrovsky will likely be back between the pipes Thursday, where he'll look to bounce back in a road matchup vs. Detroit.