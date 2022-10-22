Bobrovsky made 29 saves during a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning on Friday.

Bobrovsky, who started for the fourth time in five games, could not keep down the struggling Lightning, who entered Friday averaging just 2.5 goals per game. The 13-year veteran allowed rival Brayden Point to connect on the game-tying goal and the overtime winner. Bobrovsky, who yielded two power-play goals during Friday's defeat, made a quality save off an overtime breakaway attempt by Nikita Kucherov.