Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Falls in Philly

Bobrovsky made 30 saves in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky was in a groove heading into the All-Star break, but it's been a different story in February -- the veteran netminder is 1-4-1 with a 3.44 GAA and .899 save percentage on the month, not the kind of numbers the Panthers were expecting when they signed him in free agency this offseason.