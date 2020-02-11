Play

Panthers' Sergei Bobrovsky: Falls in Philly

Bobrovsky made 30 saves in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flyers.

Philadelphia's final goal was scored into an empty net. Bobrovsky was in a groove heading into the All-Star break, but it's been a different story in February -- the veteran netminder is 1-4-1 with a 3.44 GAA and .899 save percentage on the month, not the kind of numbers the Panthers were expecting when they signed him in free agency this offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories