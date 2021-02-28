Bobrovsky stopped 30 of 33 shots Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

Bobrovsky was victimized in regulation time by a pair of deflections in front and a point shot through traffic. He was then beaten three times on four shots during the shootout, yielding goals to Dougie Hamilton, Vincent Trocheck and Martin Necas. The 32-year-old has shown flashes of his old self at times this season, but he still owns a 3.05 GAA and .897 save percentage on the year and has just one win in his last four starts (1-2-1).