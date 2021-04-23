Bobrovsky stopped 25 of 28 shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Carolina.
A three-goal second period by the Hurricanes proved to be the difference in this one, with Sebastian Aho's short-handed goal on a 2-on-0 rush late in the frame holding up as the winner. The loss dropped Bobrovsky to 17-8-2 on the year with a 2.83 GAA and .908 save percentage.
